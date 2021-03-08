DATA STORY: Signs of worry as India's daily Covid cases back to level of 2 months ago

India on Monday reported a net increase of 4,224 to take its count of active cases to 188,747. That is a level seen on June 26, 2020, and then again on January 22, 2021, and that is 81.45 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.86 per cent (one in 116). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 18,599 cases to take its total caseload to 11,229,398. And, with 97 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 157,853, or 1.41 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 66,666 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Sunday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 20,989,010. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,882,798 – or 96.91 per cent of total caseload – with 14,278 new cured cases being reported on Monday.