DATA STORY: With 1.27 mn cured cases in Oct, India's Covid recovery rate at 87.56%

India has reported as many as 1,265,954 cured cases in October so far, including 70,338 on Friday, taking its total recovery to 6,453,779, or 87.56 per cent of all confirmed cases. On Friday, the country reported adding 63,371 cases in a day to take its tally to 7,370,468. With 895 deaths, the total Covid-19 reached 112,161.

In another relief on the pandemic front for India, another daily net reduction of 7,862 has brought India’s count of active cases down to 804,528, the lowest since September 1.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 464,317 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (October 16, 2020):

