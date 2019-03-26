DC vs CSK IPL 2019 match, Rahul's Rajasthan rally: Top 10 news of the day

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From board to meet, to Rahul Gandhi's rally in Rajasthan, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

1. board to meet today

As the battle for takeover of intensifies, the board of the Bengaluru-based tech company is preparing to hold its own against L&T’s open offer.

Mindtree plans to recommend to its investors not to subscribe to the open offer, citing low offer price, among key reasons. This matter, along with the possibility of a buyback, was learnt to be discussed during Wednesday’s board meet. But a final call is expected to be taken today. Read on...

2. SC to hear challenge to amendment to SC/ST law today

The Supreme Court will commence hearing from today on a batch of petitions challenging amendment to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that restored the stringent provision of immediate arrest and no anticipatory bail for the accused on a complaint under the preventive law. Read on...





3. match 5 today

In Match 5 of Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their winning momentum against new look Delhi Capitals at Ferozshah Kotla in New Delhi on Tuesday. After Rishabh Pant’s 18-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians, the shrewd tactician in MS Dhoni will be plotting how to stop him early. Read on...

4. Rahul to visit Rajasthan today

Congress president will address three public meetings during his one-day visit to Rajasthan today. The Congress president will be addressing rallies in Suratgarh city in Ganganagar district and Bundi on March 26. He will also hold dialogues with selected booth-level workers in Jaipur. Elections in 25 constituencies of Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 29 and May 6. Read on...

5. Adityanath to start Gorakhpur campaign today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath will begin campaigning in Azamgarh and Gorakhpur from Tuesday.

Adityanath will address a public meeting in Gorakhpur, whereas Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will speak at a rally in Azamgarh on Tuesday, said Bharatiya Janata Party zonal vice-president Satyendra Sinha. Read on...

6. to take out bus rally from March 26

All senior state party leaders are expected to take part in the 'yatra', which is widely believed to be a show of a united party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

At a meeting of senior state Congress leaders, it was decided that the 'yatra' will begin from Gurugram and end at Palwal on March 31, sources said. Read on...

7. SBI to auction NPAs worth Rs 2,337.88 crore on March 26

State Bank of India has put on sale six non-performing accounts worth Rs 2,337.88 crore, which will be auctioned today. The bank is looking to sell all the accounts on a 100 per cent cash basis to banks, ARCs, NBFCs and other financial institutions.

The accounts are Indian Steel Corporation (outstanding debt Rs 928.88 crore), Jai Balaji Industries (Rs 859.33 crore), Kohinoor Planet Construction (Rs 207.77 crore), Mittal Corp (Rs 116.34 crore), MCL Global Steel (Rs 100.18 crore), Shree Vaishnav Ispat (Rs 82.52 crore) and Gati Infrastructure (Rs 42.86 crore). Read on...

8. Hearing on Harik Patel's rioting case

The Gujarat government had sought a week's time from the Gujarat High Court to produce more documents related to Patidar leader Hardik Patel's petition seeking stay of his conviction in a 2015 rioting case so that he can contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The high court will resume hearing today. Read on...

9. RBI Guv to hold pre-MPC meet with trade bodies, rating agencies on March 26

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will hold discussions today with representatives of trade bodies and credit rating agencies on interest rate and steps to boost economic activities, said sources.

The meeting, which comes ahead of the next financial year's first MPC meet scheduled for April 4, is aimed at broadening the consultation process, they added. Read on...

10. Pak SC to give verdict on Sharif's bail plea

Pakistan's Supreme Court is likely to pronounce today verdict on jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's application seeking bail on medical grounds. Sharif filed an appeal on March 6 against a judgment by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which on February 25 rejected his bail application on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia steel mills case. Read on...