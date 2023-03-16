DC Women vs GG Women: Playing 11, live match, fantasy 11 and more

Delhi Capitals will face Gujarat Giants for the second time when the two sides play the 14th match of the Women's Premier League 2023. Delhi Capitals could become the second team to qualify for the playoffs, after Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Giants will fight to win and stay alive in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals have won 4 out of 5 matches and are inches away from the playoffs. They might be looking to grab the first spot to directly enter the finals.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants lost 4 out of 5 matches, and they need to win against Delhi Capitals to reach the third spot in the rankings.

Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Giants in the last match

Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Giants in their previous match where Marizanne Kapp's bowling destroyed Gujarat Giants batters and packed the team up for only 105 runs. She took 5 wickets in 4 overs and conceded only 15 runs.

Delhi Capitals chased down the target in just 7.1 overs. Shafali Verma smashed 76 runs in just 28 deliveries and showed no mercy to Gujarat Giants bowlers.

DC vs GG: playing 11 (Predicted)

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Bench: Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland/Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana (C), Sushma Verma (wk), Georgia Wareham/Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Hurley Gala/Monica Patel

Bench: Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia

Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live match?

The 14th WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema.

What time is the match between DC-W and GG-W begins?

The match between Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants will start at 7:30 pm IST, and the toss is scheduled to be held at 7 pm at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants: Fantasy 11

Here's the team for today's fantasy playing 11 from both the teams:

Captain: Shafali Verma

Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Wicketkeeper: Sushma Verma

Batters: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol,

All-Rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Tara Norris