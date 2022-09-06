Deepak Parekh, Anil Ambani among corporate leaders to pay tribute to Mistry

Top India Inc leaders including HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, chairman of ADA group, paid their tributes to former chairman and scion Cyrus Mistry at the Worli crematorium on Tuesday.

Mistry's family friend and NCP leader also joined hundreds of SP group employees and other family members who attended the funeral today morning. Reliance Jio chairman, Akash Ambani also joined the mourners.

The entire Mistry family, led by Cyrus’s elder brother Shapoor, Cyrus’s wife Rohiqa, sons Firoz and Zahan, mother Patsy Mistry, sisters Laila Rustom Jehangir and Aloo Noel Tata and other family members attended the sombre event.

Former Lakme head Simone Tata, former TCS MD and CEO S Ramadorai, former UTV chairman and former South Mumbai member of Parliament, Milind Deora also paid their respect to Mistry as spiritual singer Krishna Marathe belted out hymns. The funeral was held amid tight police security as several VIPs attended the funeral.

The Mistry family holds an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the of companies. According to an estimate by Bloomberg Rich Index, the family’s net worth, including its stake in their flagship unlisted company, Shapoorji Pallonji, and in is around $29 billion, making them among the 10 richest families in India.

Mistry, who died in a car accident near Mumbai Sunday afternoon after his Mercedes car hit the road divider, Mistry joined the family business in March 1991 as a director, overseeing the group’s construction business. His death brought to focus road safety norms and the importance of wearing seat belts for rear seat passengers.

“Mistry was a very soft spoken person and a very good friend. He was a very good husband and a fine father. He will always be in our hearts. We often discuss the issue of road safety in Parliament. I urge people to wear seat belts and not take it lightly,” Sule told the media after the funeral.