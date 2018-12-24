Delhi air quality remains severe; people urged to limit outdoor activities

remained at 'severe' level on Monday, with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showing Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 445.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) showed a higher level at 477.

The AQI figures imply that Delhi's air quality has not improved since Sunday, when the city had recorded the second highest pollution level so far this year. AQI on Sunday was at 450, according to CPCB data.

The highest was recorded on November 8, a day after Diwali, when the AQI touched 571.

Authorities told PTI on Sunday that unfavourable meteorological conditions are likely to keep the air quality in the severe category for the next couple of days.

A CPCB-led task force has advised people to minimise outdoor activities and avoid use of private vehicles for the next few days.

The task force held a meeting on Saturday in response to the current high PM2.5 levels which climbed to severe plus emergency category.

Prolonged exposure to PM2.5 pollutants can lead to diseases like cancer and increases chances of stroke.

The IMD on Sunday said prolonged period of light winds and low temperature are likely to continue for the next three to five days, resulting in poor dispersion of pollutants and the current severe air quality may continue for the next two to three days.

According to the SAFAR, Delhi's overall air quality is expected to remain in severe range until Monday morning and thereafter start to improve slowly and may touch very poor range.





Place PM2.5 PM10 R K Puram 698 903 Dwarka 423 824 Anand Vihar 953 1186 Gurgaon 124 N/A Noida 470 842

With agency inputs