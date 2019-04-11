Delhi, Bengaluru top list of cities attracting talent in India: Report

Top destinations Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad have emerged as the top destinations attracting talent in the country with most young seekers migrating to these cities for job opportunities, reveals the LinkedIn India Workforce Report.

The report, capturing the trends between July and December 2018, provides insights about top jobs across the largest and fastest-growing industries, top in-demand skills, and top destinations in India and internationally, where talent was moving to. Findings also revealed that software & IT services, manufacturing, and finance, followed by corporate ...