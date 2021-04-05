Delhi: Centre flags anomalies in identification of vaccine beneficiaries

-
The union government on Monday wrote to the Delhi government, pointing to irregularities in the identification of Covid vaccination beneficiaries, below the age of 45 years, by some private vaccination centres, according to an official statement.
In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary (Health), of Delhi government, the union health ministry pointed out that there have been serious lapses in registration of beneficiaries by the VIMHANS (Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro and Allied Sciences) located at Nehru Nagar area in the North East District of Delhi, operating as a Private Covid Vaccination Centre.
VIMHANS has been found to register beneficiaries below the age of 45 years as health care workers (HCWs) and front line workers (FLWs), and vaccinate them.
Centre asked the Delhi administration to immediately issue a show cause notice to VIMHANS regarding such wrong practices which violate Covid-19 vaccination norms, and seek a written explanation from them within the next 48 hours.
"Appropriate monetary fine may also be imposed on the hospital. Further, it has been suggested that depanelment of the Hospital may be considered if the explanation to the show cause notice is found unsatisfactory," said the ministry of health.
"The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," it said.
