Delhi coronavirus update: Cases rise to 41,182; Shah holds all-party meet

In the past 7 days alone, Delhi has added 13,528 cases, or 33% of its total tally. Stay tuned for Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

The all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over management of Covid-19 situation underway
Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,224 in coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its total to 41,182. In the past 7 days alone, the national capital has added 13,528 cases, or 33% of all its cases. While 15,823 patients have recovered, 1,327 have died so far. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding an all-party meeting to review the management of Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

Unable to keep up with the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Delhi government had earlier asked the Indian Railways to allocate isolation coaches for Covid-19 patients of the national capital. At least, 500 railway coaches, with a combined capacity of 8,000 beds, have been allocated to Delhi. Private hospitals, too, have been told to earmark 60 per cent of beds for Covid-19 patients at lower rates.

The Arvind Kejirwal-led Delhi government has estimated that the city could witnessed around 550,000 cases by the end of July.

