Delhi eases restrictions on markets but schools, colleges to stay shut

-
ALSO READ
Fate of budget private schools hangs in the balance as they wait to reopen
Schools, colleges reopen partially as Tamil Nadu eases lockdown further
Coronavirus lockdown update: Details of restrictions in states across India
Excellence in education: Here's how to read the ratings of business schools
Ready for a reboot: How B-Schools can adapt to the new normal amid Covid-19
-
Delhi will ease restrictions for markets, malls and restaurants from Monday as Covid-19 infections decline, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Shops will be open seven days a week from 10am to 8pm compared to the odd-even system now, said Kejriwal in a televised statement. The relaxation will be on trial basis for a week and strict action will be taken if the Covid numbers rise.
Restaurants, which allowed to do takeaways and home deliveries, can now have diners but with only 50 per cent of seating capacity.
Weekly markets have been allowed but with 50 per cent vendors and only market one per day will function in each municipal zone. Salons can open but spas will remain shut.
Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain shut. Social, political, cultural gatherings will continue to "remain prohibited".
Weddings would be not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels; they can be held at law courts or homes with not more than 20 people. Only 20 people would be allowed at funerals: Kejriwal.
Delhi government offices will work with 100 per cent attendance of Group A officers and 50 per cent for the rest. Private offices may work with 50 per cent attendance of their staff.
Swimming pools, amusement parks, water parks will also remain shut and no public gatherings are allowed. Religious places can open but no devotee will be allowed, said Kejriwal, according to NDTV.com.
Public transport like the Delhi Metro will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity.
"If the cases of infection keep decreasing in the current manner, then our life will gradually come back on track. It is a great tragedy and we all have to face it together," he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU