Delhi eases restrictions on markets but schools, colleges to stay shut

Delhi will ease restrictions for markets, malls and restaurants from Monday as Covid-19 infections decline, said Chief Minister

Shops will be open seven days a week from 10am to 8pm compared to the odd-even system now, said Kejriwal in a televised statement. The relaxation will be on trial basis for a week and strict action will be taken if the Covid numbers rise.





Restaurants, which allowed to do takeaways and home deliveries, can now have diners but with only 50 per cent of seating capacity.

Weekly markets have been allowed but with 50 per cent vendors and only market one per day will function in each municipal zone. Salons can open but spas will remain shut.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain shut. Social, political, cultural gatherings will continue to "remain prohibited".

Weddings would be not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels; they can be held at law courts or homes with not more than 20 people. Only 20 people would be allowed at funerals: Kejriwal.

Delhi government offices will work with 100 per cent attendance of Group A officers and 50 per cent for the rest. Private offices may work with 50 per cent attendance of their staff.

Swimming pools, amusement parks, water parks will also remain shut and no public gatherings are allowed. Religious places can open but no devotee will be allowed, said Kejriwal, according to NDTV.com.



Public transport like the Delhi Metro will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity.

"If the cases of infection keep decreasing in the current manner, then our life will gradually come back on track. It is a great tragedy and we all have to face it together," he said.