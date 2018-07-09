Delhi gangrape: As SC rules on review petitions today, here's a timeline

The on Monday will deliver its verdict on review petitions filed by three death row convicts -- Singh, and -- in the 2012 Delhi case.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice and Justice would deliver the judgment at 2 pm on the convicts' plea. The fourth convict, Akshay Thakur, has yet to file a review petition.



The of a 23-year-old woman, remembered as Nirbhaya, on December 16, 2012, had sent shockwaves throughout the country and massive protests were organised to demand death sentence for the accused in the case.

While one of the accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in jail, another accused, a minor, was sent to correction home from where he was released on December 20, 2015. The remaining four have been sentenced to death. Akshay



Here's a timeline of the case:

Dec 16, 2012: A 23-year-old physiotherapy student raped by six people, including a juvenile, inside a moving bus.

Dec 17-21, 2012: All the six accused are arrested by police.

Dec 23, 2012: Delhi High Court sets up a fast-track court to hold the trial of the court.



Dec 24, 2012: The government announces setting up of a committee to suggest amendments in law for speedy trials and enhanced punishment for criminals in cases.

Dec 29, 2012: Nirabhaya succumbs to her injuries at in Singapore hospital.

Feb 5, 2013: Trial begins in the case on charges of murder, and other offences. Statements of the accused are recorded.

March 11, 2013: Accused Ram Singh found hanging in his Tihar jail cell.



March 19 and 21, 2013: The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2013, passed by Lok Sabha March 19 and Rajya Sabha March 21, in light of the brutal of the 23-year-old girl.

Aug 31, 2013: Juvenile Justice Board sentences minor accused to a three-year stay in a special correction home.

Sep 13, 2013: A Delhi fast-track court sentences the four accused to death. The Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Khanna refers the case to the high court for confirmation of the sentence.

Sep 25, 2013: Delhi High Court begins daily hearing in the case.

March 2014: HC upholds the death penalty.

April 4, 2016: begins the final hearing of the convicts' appeal almost two years after staying their execution.

May 5, 2017: Apex court upholds the death sentence of the four convicts.



Nov 13, 2017: begins hearing on the review petition filed by the convicts.

Dec 12, 2017: SC reserves verdict on Delhi gangrape convict's review petitions against the death sentence.

July 9, 2018: SC to deliver the verdict on review petitions of Vinay Sharma, and Singh.