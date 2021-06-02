Delhi HC calls Juhi Chawla's lawsuit against 5G tech a 'publicity stunt'

The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, questioned Indian actress Juhi Chawla for directly approaching the court in her petition challenging the rollout of wireless network for mobile broadband in India.



“This seems to be a publicity stunt. Why have you not approached Govt before coming to us? Has Govt refused to act on the issue? How has the Govt denied you any right?” the court observed during the hearing.



In her petition, Chawla has claimed that the rollout in India will harm public health, as the radiation that it emits will be “extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people”.



In a statement, the actor said she is not “against implementing technological advancements,” but added that while using wireless devices one is “in a constant dilemma” about “RF (radiofrequency) radiation from wire-free gadgets and network cell towers”.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said that the lawsuit was “completely frivolous”, adding that the law doesn’t prohibit



Deepak Khosla, who was appearing for Chawla said, “Nowhere have I said let’s ban 5G but tech can’t come at the expense of public health”.



The court reserved its judgement on whether Chawla’s petition should be entertained.



During the virtual hearing, an attendee disturbed the proceedings by singing songs from Chawla’s movies.

"I hope these are not distractions from the defendants," submitted Khosla.



The court then asked the court master the lock the meeting. When the singing persisted, Justice JR Midha directed contempt of court action against the troublemaker.



"Please identify and issue contempt notice. Contact Delhi Police IT Department. We will issue notice," said Justice Midha.

Chawla had shared the link to the virtual court hearing on Twitter.