Delhi HC turns down Vedanta plea to export excess crude from Barmer

A division bench of the on Wednesday upheld the single judge order rejecting Cairn’s plea seeking permission to export excess crude oil from its oil field in

In 2016, a single judge bench of Justice Manmohan had rejected Cairn’s plea stating that the company would get the right to seek permission to export its share of excess crude from only after the country was self-sufficient. As the government had not declared itself to be self-sufficient, Cairn could only claim compensation from the government under the dispute resolution mechanism, the court had then said.

According to the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) between Cairn India, and state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), the former could sell crude oil only to the government or companies nominated by it. According to the terms of the PSC, Cairn has 70 per cent share in the total production from the block, while the rest belongs to ONGC since it is a 30 per cent partner in the Barmer oil block.

had sought permission to export the surplus alleging that domestic refiners were not offering competitive prices as compared to global peers. It had alleged that it was being forced to sell to Reliance Industries Ltd and Essar Oil Ltd at nearly 20 per cent discount as their prices were less than global prices for crude.

Earlier this year, another judgment of the court had directed Centre to extend its production sharing contract with till 2030. had moved the court after it claimed that its request in 2009 to extend the PSC did not elicit any response from the government. The delay in taking a decision, Vedanta claimed, had prevented the company from investing up to Rs 300 billion in the project.

Vedanta had said the estimated recoverable reserves in block was approximately 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent of which, 466 million BOE can be recovered if the tenure of the existing PSC was extended till 2030.

The government had in 1995 signed a 25-year contract with for exploration and production of oil and gas from Barmer block, which was due for renewal in 2020. was later taken over by