Delhi Metro to open new section of Pink Line on Wednesday; 5 points to know

The is set to open the 17.8 km long Shiv Vihar- Sanjay Lake section of the 59 kilometres long Majlis Park- corridor of Phase 3 (Pink Line) for passengers operations on Wednesday.

With the inauguration of this section, has opened over 80 kilometres of new lines this year. After the opening of this section, the network will become 314 kilometres long with 229 Metro stations.

All the major corridors under Delhi Metro’s Phase 3 are expected to be opened for passengers by the end of the year, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Here are the things that you should know about the new section of the Delhi Metro:

1. The Shiv Vihar- Sanjay Lake section will have 15 elevated stations. These are: Triolokpuri Sanjay Lake, East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar II, Mandawali-West Vinod Nagar, IP Extension, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkarduma, Karkarduma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Badarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and

2. The section has three interchange stations at Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkarduma and Welcome. Interchange for Blue Line is available at Anand Vihar ISBT and Karkarduma station and the interchange for Red Line is available at Welcome station.

3. The Delhi Metro has achieved a rare feat in Metro construction by crossing over its existing operational line at the Kakarduma Metro Station at a record height of 21 metres above the ground.

4. After the opening of this section, Phase 3 network will become 124 kilometres long.

5. The elevated section between IP Extension and Maujpur consists of special spans including two steel spans over the existing Red Line and Northern Railway track between Welcome & Shahdara.