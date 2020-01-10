Delhi, Mumbai airports see pick up in traffic after first fall in decade

Passenger traffic at Mumbai and Delhi airports is picking up after witnessing a fall, for the first time since 2008.

Mumbai and Delhi saw a dip in passenger traffic last year due to closure of Jet Airways. At Mumbai, the airline's closure on April 17 led to a reduction of 150-200 flights a day for nearly two months. But improvement in load factors coupled with increase in seat capacity post allotment of Jet's slots to low cost airlines has resulted in around 4 per cent increase in daily passenger traffic at Mumbai in past two months.

Mumbai International Airport Limited executives expect growth trend to continue through the year. On an average the airport handled 142,000 passengers each day for last two months which is four per cent higher on year on year basis. too has seen monthly traffic grow since October and expects it rise further as better navigation procedures have resulted in increase in daily flight movements. Currently Delhi is handling around 1300 flights daily which is around 100 movements more compared to last January.

The suspension of Jet Airways operations in April hit passenger traffic at Mumbai and Delhi - the two busiest airports in the country. The airports were also hubs for Jet Airways.

According to aviation consultancy CAPA Jet accounted for 28-30 per cent of all domestic and international seat capacity at Munbai while in Delhi it's share was 14-16 per cent

Overall nation wide domestic air traffic too grew 3.8 per cent after four years of double digit growth.

According to a report in Times of India annual passengers handled in Delhi fell to 68 million in 2019 from 69 million earlier. In Mumbai traffic dipped to 47 million from 49 million in the same period.

Sources said Jet's slots in Mumbai were allotted to other airlines by mid July and airlines began utilising them around same time. In Delhi utilisation was not as quick.

Around 70-75 per cent of slots in Mumbai have been taken by no frills airlines which operate all economy Airbus or Boeing planes.

While Jet Airways operated Boeing 737 with 168 seats, other low cost airlines operate planes with 180-189 seats.

"The number or flights handled daily is around 960 which is back to pre-Jet closure days but now there is 3-4 per cent increase in seats deployed by airlines. Also load factors of airlines has improved resulting in increase in passengers at Mumbai in last two months," sources said.