Delhi placed under NSA for three months after approval from LG Baijal

Lieutenant Governor has granted power of detaining authority to the Commissioner under the Security Act, according to a notification.

The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities feel that the individual is a threat to the security, and law and order, sources said.

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 3, read with clause (c) of Section 2 of the Security Act, 1980, the Lt Governor pleased to direct that during the period January 19 to April 18, the Commissioner may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under sub-section (2) of the section 3 of the aforesaid Act, the notification stated.

The notification has been issued on January 10 following the approval of the LG.

It comes at a time when the national capital has been witnessing a number of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

However, the said it is a routine order that has been issued in every quarter and has nothing to do with the current situation.

He said granting power of detaining authority to the Delhi Police commissioner under the stringent National Security Act was "completely unacceptable, completely unnecessary and undemocratic". "Under its provisions anyone can be held. It is a retrograde provision....every day the BJP government resorts to such repressive measures," the Congress leader said.