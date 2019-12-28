JUST IN
Delhi reports coldest day of winter; air quality falls to 'unhealthy'

Gurgaon in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh-two cities that ring Delhi, reported 7 degrees Celsius and 'very unhealthy' air pollution

A passenger waits for his train as dense fog covers the platform, during a cold wintry night

Delhi’s temperature fell to 2.4 degrees Celsius Saturday morning, making it the city’s coldest day this winter, said the weather office.

A dense fog prompted Delhi airport to reschedule four flights as visibility at the runway reduced. "Four flights have been diverted from the airport till 8.52 am today," an airport official told news agency PTI.

Air quality near the Income Tax Office in central Delhi fell to “unhealthy”, according to the AirVisual app, marking a pollution level that could have adverse effects on healthy people and serious effects on sensitive groups.

Gurgaon in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh—two cities that ring Delhi, reported 7 degrees Celsius and “very unhealthy” air pollution.
