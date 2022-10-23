JUST IN
Delhi set for smoggy Diwali as firework sales thrive after two yrs of Covid
With AQI of 265, Delhi's air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 years
Cyclone over Bay of Bengal to mainly impact Sunderbans: MeT Dept
Delhi records 'poor' air quality for 8th consecutive day; may turn 'severe'
Saudi PM Mohammad bin Salman likely to visit India next month: Reports
Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as 'revdi': Kejriwal
Heavy rain likely to pound West Bengal as cyclone threat looms large
World's largest diya in Punjab's Mohali symbolises flame of global peace
Karnataka minister slaps woman, claims to stop her from falling at his feet
Fears over Russian threat looms on Norway's energy infrastructure
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
With AQI of 265, Delhi's air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 years
Business Standard

Delhi set for smoggy Diwali as firework sales thrive after two yrs of Covid

Ban, strict fines fail to deter buyers, Air Quality Index at 247, hits 'poor' category on Sunday, a day ahead of Diwali

Topics
Diwali firecrackers ban | Diwali firecrackers | Delhi Pollution

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

A child buying firecrackers on the eve Diwali festival, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)
In various parts of Delhi, bursting of fire-crackers has already begun. From public parks to roads, bursting of firecrackers is rampant across the city

A restriction-free Diwali after two years of pandemic has buoyed the market and the general public. Markets across the country are jam-packed, with several retail industries expecting bumper sales this year. The firecrackers industry is hopeful of bouncing back, but for Delhi, this means severe air pollution.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Diwali firecrackers ban

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 18:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU