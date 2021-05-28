Delhi to allow construction work, factories; Maharashtra extends curbs

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
Covid LIVE: Maharashtra sees record 985 deaths in a day, over 63,000 cases
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra sees nearly 1,000 deaths in a day
Covid LIVE: Record 920 deaths in Maharashtra in a day; 346 in Karnataka
Covid LIVE: Partial curfew extended in UP; record deaths in Maharashtra
-
The Delhi government on Friday decided to gradually “unlock” the city, allowing construction activity and factories to start from Monday, even as Maharashtra extended the lockdown for 15 days, saying relaxations could be made in districts with low positivity rates.
Delhi’s decision came after a consistent decrease in the number of cases and infection rate.
Delhi reported around 1,100 cases in the last 24 hours and an infection rate of 1.5 per cent. The capital saw over 20,000 cases for more than two weeks from mid-April to early May, reaching a peak of more than 27,000 cases on April 30, according to Covid19India data. “It is the hard work of the 20 million people of Delhi that within one month we have been able to control the second wave... There is no longer any problem in getting beds in hospitals and even the ICU beds are empty, oxygen beds have also been emptied. This is the time to slowly unlock,” CM Arvind Kejriwal said.
Calling for maintaining a balance between controlling Covid and allowing as much economic activity as possible, he said: “The people who are saved from coronavirus should not struggle due to hunger.” The CM said the unlock procedure will be extended every week, based on public suggestions and expert opinion. But, if cases rise, the government will halt the unlock procedure, he warned, urging the people not to step out of their homes unnecessarily.
In Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said: “In districts which are seeing a rise in cases or where finding hospital beds is a challenge, there will be no relaxation.” Tope indicated there could be relaxation in rules for districts with low caseloads. A fresh order will be issued on June 1. In one such relaxation, stores selling essential goods in Pune will now remain open.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU