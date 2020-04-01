JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Hurdles in fighting coronavirus are lack of funds, healthcare infra: Fitch
Business Standard

Delhi to give Rs 1 cr to kin of professionals who die treating Covid-19

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interaction with doctors came after three doctors tested positive for COVID-19

Press Trust of India 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Rs 1 cr for kin of healthcare personnel if they die while treating coronavirus cases: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced Rs one crore for the families of healthcare personnel if they lose their lives while dealing with coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Interacting with doctors, the chief minister said that at present, the Delhi government gives Rs one crore to the families of soldiers belonging to the national capital if they die in the line of duty.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 1,637; search on for Delhi mosque visitors

"Your contribution is no less than a soldier's...if any healthcare personnal, including government or private doctor, nurse and sanitation workers, die while serving coronavirus patients, the government will give Rs one crore for their families," he said.

Kejriwal's interaction with doctors came after three doctors tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, 120 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.
First Published: Wed, April 01 2020. 15:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU