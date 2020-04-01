Delhi to give Rs 1 cr to kin of professionals who die treating Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
India scurries to make coveralls for healthcare workers as outbreak spreads
Anyone found ostracising healthcare workers will be arrested: CM Mamata
New-age warriors against coronavirus: Robots, drones, chatbots, apps
'Gods in white coats': Modi condemns doctors' harassment over coronavirus
No salary cuts; police, healthcare workers to get priority: Maharashtra CM
-
Rs 1 cr for kin of healthcare personnel if they die while treating coronavirus cases: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced Rs one crore for the families of healthcare personnel if they lose their lives while dealing with coronavirus cases in the national capital.
If anyone loses their life while serving #COVID19 patients, whether sanitation workers, doctors or nurses, their family will be provided Rs 1 crore as respect to their service. Whether they are from private or government sector doesn't matter: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/UJdnHmbC2Z— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020
Interacting with doctors, the chief minister said that at present, the Delhi government gives Rs one crore to the families of soldiers belonging to the national capital if they die in the line of duty.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 1,637; search on for Delhi mosque visitors
"Your contribution is no less than a soldier's...if any healthcare personnal, including government or private doctor, nurse and sanitation workers, die while serving coronavirus patients, the government will give Rs one crore for their families," he said.
Kejriwal's interaction with doctors came after three doctors tested positive for COVID-19.
So far, 120 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU