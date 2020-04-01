Delhi to give Rs 1 cr to kin of professionals who die treating Covid-19

Rs 1 cr for kin of healthcare personnel if they die while treating cases: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday announced Rs one crore for the families of healthcare personnel if they lose their lives while dealing with cases in the capital.



If anyone loses their life while serving #COVID19 patients, whether sanitation workers, doctors or nurses, their family will be provided Rs 1 crore as respect to their service. Whether they are from private or government sector doesn't matter: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/UJdnHmbC2Z — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Interacting with doctors, the chief minister said that at present, the Delhi government gives Rs one crore to the families of soldiers belonging to the capital if they die in the line of duty.





"Your contribution is no less than a soldier's...if any healthcare personnal, including government or private doctor, nurse and sanitation workers, die while serving patients, the government will give Rs one crore for their families," he said.

Kejriwal's interaction with doctors came after three doctors tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, 120 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the capital.