Coronavirus LIVE: No magic vaccine, says US as global toll tops 42,000
Coronavirus latest updates: Worldwide, the number of Covid-19 cases has crossed 857,050, and around 42,130 have died so far. Stay tuned to Business Standard for Covid-19 LIVE updates
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi | Photo: Dalip Kumar
Coronavirus India update: India on Tuesday recorded 146 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infection cases from 1,251 to 1,397. So far, 35 people have died from Covid-19 in the country. Several people who attended an international conference organised by Tablighi Jamaat at its headquarters in Nizamuddin in Delhi have now tested positive for Covid-19, and at least seven of them have died from the disease. In a statement, the organisation has stated that it did not violate any laws and that the event took place before any sort of lockdown was announced.
Cornavirus world updates: The death toll in the United States from the new coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the official tally in China, with more than more 3,400 fatalities recorded. Italy has become the second country to surpass the 100,000 mark in number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Spain, the United Kingdom and France have each reported their biggest overnight jump in deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Around the world, more than 850,000 people have been confirmed to have the virus, and at least 174,000 have recovered. More than 40,000 people have died, and there are over 638,000 active cases at present.
Track latest numbers for confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in India and globally.
Stay tuned for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
