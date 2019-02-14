JUST IN
Delhi vs Centre LIVE: Supreme Court refers 'services' issue to larger bench

Justice Sikri held that transfers and posting of officers of and above the rank of Joint Secretary are under the powers of lieutenant-governor and other officers are under the control of Delhi Govt

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on whether the Delhi government has powers to appoint and transfer civil servants, according to Live Law

Justice Sikri held that the Anti Corruption Bureau is to be under control of L-G and that Delhi government has no police power.

