JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Centre to cross check farmers land records before paddy procurement
Business Standard

Delta breaches China less than a month after previous outbreak

The virus quickly took off in Fujian's scho­ols and factories

Topics
Coronavirus | China | Delta variant of coronavirus

Bloomberg 

Coronavirus
FILE PIC: A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the COVID-19 while using smartphone in a subway train | PTI

China is experiencing yet another Covid outbreak caus­ed by the delta variant, with dozens of infections det­ected in the southeastern province of Fujian less than a month after the natio­n’s last flare-up was contained.

The cluster was detected thanks to routine testing in local schools, where two students tested positive on Friday. Their father, who returned from Singapore in early August, was also found to have been infected. Officials believe he is the likely source of the latest outbreak in the region, a manufacturing hub for sneakers, clothing and electronic components, which now stretches to more than 60 people in three cities.

The man did three weeks of quarantine and took 10 tests with no signs of infection before returning to the community, underscoring how difficult it can be to identify ev­ery case. Chi­na’s so-called Covid Zero policy relies on aggressive testing and contact tracing to quickly spot and isolate the pathogen anytime it penetrates the world’s second-largest economy.

The virus quickly took off in Fujian’s scho­ols and factories. At least 19 of the infected peo­ple are under the age of 12, a group that China’s blistering vaccination campaign has yet to reach. The country’s top health regulator sent a task force over the weekend to the city of Putian, where most of the cases have been found thus far. Other patients were detected in the port cities of Quanzhou and Xiamen.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, September 14 2021. 01:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU