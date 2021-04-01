Diagnostic labs say capping RT-PCR test rates will make business unviable

Diagnostic laboratories say capping of RT-PCR rates by state governments will make their business unviable and could lead to a reduction in their testing capacities.

The reactions came in the wake of the Maharashtra government’s Wednesday announcement to cap the minimum rate of RT-PCR test at Rs 500 and rapid antigen test at Rs 150.

“It is an extremely challenging situation for the private labs. Such (a) low level of price capping makes routine operations of a lab strenuous. We urge the government to have discussions with the private labs on the actual cost of running a test and arrive at an agreeable disposition,” said Sushant Kinra, chief operating officer of Suburban Diagnostics which runs 200 centres across sixteen cities in the country.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Ameera Shah, secretary of industry body NATHEALTH who called upon the government to hold consultations with laboratories before fixing prices. “Private diagnostic labs have played a pivotal role in expanding testing and strengthened their capacities to meet the periodic surge in cases. For the certified labs, this (price capping) can lead to (a) reduction of testing capacity as most of them will not be able to conduct tests at these prices in contrast to what country needs at this time,” said Shah.

As per the revised rates announced by the Maharashtra health department, laboratories can charge Rs 500-Rs 800 for RT-PCR tests. Samples collected from a collection centre can be charged Rs 500 and those from hospitals or Covid-19 centres would be charged Rs 600. Home collection of samples would cost Rs 800 as per the new order.

Rapid antigen tests will cost Rs 150-300. This was the fourth price revision in Covid-19 test rates in Maharashtra and came in the backdrop of a surge in Covid-19 cases. Delayed testing and lack of discipline by positive patients have increased the burden on hospitals in the state. The Maharashtra government wants to increase testing and contact tracing to reduce the caseload.

In January, Uttarakhand and Haryana slashed the price of RT-PCR tests. A month earlier, the rates were capped in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

“It is challenging to work at costs dictated by the state government. HR costs and biomedical disposal costs are more worrying than the actual reagent costs. However, if floor efficiency is good and overheads are controlled it is possible to work even at this rates in the larger interests of state and society,” said Dr A Velumani, founder and chairman of Thyrocare.

Industry sources say that the cost of raw materials or reagents accounts for 25-30 per cent of the expenses of diagnostic laboratories.

Dr Lal PathLabs however does not see much impact of the Maharashtra government’s latest price capping order. “ West India's contribution to our business is not significant. Recovery of non-Covid business to 2019 level and improved efficiencies has enabled us to absorb rising costs and maintain profitability,” said Om Manchanda, managing director of Dr Lal PathLabs.