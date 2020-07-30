Diesel to get cheaper in Delhi by more than Rs 8 per litre as govt cuts VAT

-
The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday decided to reduce value added tax (VAT) on diesel from 30% to 16.75%. This will reduce price of diesel in Delhi from Rs 82 to Rs 73.64, a deduction of Rs 8.36 per litre.
The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Earlier, Kejriwal had directed city officials to strictly follow the government's guideline about doing a RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test on patients whose Covid-19 reports are negative despite showing symptoms.
The Delhi government also delinked the hotels that had tie-ups with hospitals to increase beds in the national capital. The decision was taken in light of reducing numbers of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory.
