Disney-Star lodges FIR against websites, app in fight against piracy

Media company Disney-Star has filed a first information report (FIR) with the Bengaluru cyber police against a few digital platforms indulging in piracy. The development acquires significance as digital piracy has been growing in India.

The FIR, confirmed Santosh Ram, station house officer, cyber cell, and Bengaluru Police, has been registered against TamilMV, Tamilblasters, Tamilrockers, and an app Pikashow TV, who were carrying leaked television, over-the-top (OTT), and film content on their platforms.

"The cumulative traffic of these platforms is estimated at 62 million. They mostly offer Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam content, which is leaked on their websites. Of late, they have been offering content in other languages including Hindi. The FIR has been registered by Star. We are investigating the matter," Ram said when contacted by Business Standard.

Typically, these piracy groups source their content directly from theatre and platforms, releasing it on their websites and mobile applications, media industry experts said. The content is distributed through torrent websites, third-party cyberlockers, user-generated platforms, and offshore servers.

In the case of TamilMV, Tamilblasters, and Tamilrockers, pirated movies were made available within 24 hours of theatrical release, causing revenue loss to producers. Pikashow, on the other hand, aggregates the content of leading broadcasters and OTTs using offshore servers and cyberlockers. The content can also be downloaded and viewed in offline mode.

A Star India spokesperson said the company had been fighting piracy using tech tools, filing John Doe suits, issuing legal notices to content pirates, and working closely with law enforcement authorities.

"We are seeing a new form of piracy, which is through android apps. These are also difficult to track. Recently, on a complaint filed by Star, the Maharashtra cybercrime unit had taken down a rogue app called THOPTV. Enforcement agencies in various states have been serious in tackling this menace, which is causing huge loss to the Indian creative economy," the spokesperson said.

A recent report by the UK-based Digital Research TV pegs the loss of revenue to players in India due to piracy at $3.08 billion (or over Rs 23,000 crore) this year. Some experts say that piracy of films, television, and content put together in India would be in the region of Rs 50,000 crore annually since access to leaked content through websites, file-sharing platforms, and mobile applications has become easier in the last few years.

“The way content is shared has evolved over the years. It saw an uptick during the pandemic,” Mukul Srivastava, partner, forensics and integrity services at EY (India), says. “People are hacking processors, sharing content on unsecured accounts, with the password of one OTT account being used by multiple people. This causes loss for not only the content owners, but it is also a loss of revenue for the authorities,” he says.

A joint study by Akamai, an American digital services company, and MUSO, a tech company that provides anti-piracy solutions, released earlier this year noted that India ranked third in accessing piracy websites in 2021, after the US and Russia. The trend, said experts, was expected to continue into 2022, as the propensity to pay for entertainment content remained limited among Indian users.

