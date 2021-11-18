Display risk factors prominently in IPO adverts: Sebi to investment bankers

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
SAT gives split verdict in Sebi-PNB Housing case; interim order to continue
Sensex slips 314pts, Nifty ends below 17,900; RIL drops 2%, pvt banks fall
Sebi bars 15 entities from capital market for insider trading in Zee
-
Market regulator Sebi wants IPO advertisements to display risk factors prominently. Also, Sebi wants the acquisition cost of all transactions in three years prior to the listing to be a part of the risk factors.
"The risk to investors shall include weighted average cost of acquisition of all shares transacted in last three years and one year, from the date of red herring prospectus," Sebi has said in a communication to investment banking industry body AIBI.
"The portion pertaining to 'risk to investors' shall constituted at least 33% of the price band advertisement space," Sebi has further said.
Experts said the "risk to investors" portion of IPO advertisements accounts for 10-15 per cent of the space.
They said Sebi's diktak will help investors under the risk better.
Existing shareholders have made multifold gains by selling their stakes in IPOs this year. Many have called this transfer of wealth from retail investors to sophisticated investors.
Sebi has prescribed a format where the acquisition cost will be compared to the price investors will be paying in the IPO.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU