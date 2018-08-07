DMK chief Karunanidhi passes away: Tributes pour in from across the country

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, 94, the five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu and president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) passed away in Chennai on Tuesday (August 7, 2018). He entered the 50th year as the president of DMK late last month, the longest tenure by a person as head of one of Tamil Nadu's major Dravidian parties.





"With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr on August 7, 2018 at 6.10 p.m. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond," said a release by Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.



Several leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, along with other famous personalities from various walks of life, took to Twitter to extend their condolences on the death the DMK patriarch, who was lovingly known as Kalaignar (the artiste).

"Karunanidhi was a doyen of public life," says President Ram Nath Kovind.





Extremely sad to learn of the passing of Thiru M. Karunanidhi. A doyen of our public life, as a contributor to the development of Tamil Nadu and of India he has few peers. Our country is poorer today. My condolences to his family and millions of well-wishers #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the DMK patriarch as a powerful political personality, "He was committed to democratic ideals; his opposition to Emergency will be remembered."





My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7ZZQi9VEkm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

India has lost a great son, tweeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi





Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight.#Karunanidhi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2018

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth tweeted, "Today, the day of my Kalaignar's death is a black day that I will never forget. May his soul rest in peace"

Tamil politics can never be the same again, said senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor





News has just come in of the passing of Kalaignar Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a giant of Indian politics as CM of Tamil Nadu & a screenplay writer who gave voice to the Dravidian movement through his immortal dialogues. Tamil politics can never be the same again. RIP. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 7, 2011

Karunanidhi will be remembered for his years of public service to his state and the country at large: US ambassador to India Ken Juster



