DMK leader Karunanidhi's hospital stay extended, Rahul visits him

President will have to stay some more time at a private hospital in Chennai where he is undergoing treatment for age-related illness, a statement released by the health facility said on Tuesday.

An extended stay is necessary due to the overall decline in the 95-year-old politician’s general health, said. “He continues to maintain his vital signs with active medical support."

The former Chief Minister was admitted to the facility on 28 July after his blood pressure dropped. The hospital faced a scare the next day when Karunandihi had difficulties in breathing.

Admitted in ICU, Karunandihi responded to treatment. His son and heir, M K Stalin, said on Monday night that the chief's condition was stable, assuring supporters who have gathered outside the hospital.

Many senior leaders, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, have visited Karunanidhi in the hospital.

On Tuesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited him and described his condition as stable.

"I met him, he is fine, stable. I am quite happy to see that he is doing well. He is a very tough person like the people of He has the spirit of in him," Rahul told reporters after visiting Karunanidhi.

Gandhi was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress chief Su Thirunavukkarasar and party leader Mukul Wasnik.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said Karunanidhi was "stable and breathing on his own".