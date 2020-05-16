Don't act like moneylenders, put more money in hands of poor: Rahul to govt

-
ALSO READ
Janata curfew, economic task force: Modi scales up coronavirus fight
Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi announces nationwide lockdown for 21 days
Forget about stepping outside for 21 days: Modi on coronavirus lockdown
'Lakshman rekha': What Modi said about 21-day lockdown against coronavirus
Has PR overridden governance?
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government should not act like moneylender by giving credit; it should instead put money into the accounts of the poor.
While interacting with the regional digital media over video conference, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reconsider the package and fire up demand by giving money to the poor. He noted that if demand was not generated, the country would suffer a bigger loss economically than it might from coronavirus.
Gandhi also said that it was important to the lift lockdown intelligently and without sacrificing the old and those vulnerable to the disease.
He said a 'storm' was brewing on the economic front that will cause damage and hurt many.
"The storm has not come yet, it is coming and will cause big economic damage and hurt many," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU