Don't act like moneylenders, put more money in hands of poor: Rahul to govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government should not act like moneylender by giving credit; it should instead put money into the accounts of the poor.

While interacting with the regional digital media over video conference, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reconsider the package and fire up demand by giving money to the poor. He noted that if demand was not generated, the country would suffer a bigger loss economically than it might from

Gandhi also said that it was important to the lift intelligently and without sacrificing the old and those vulnerable to the disease.



He said a 'storm' was brewing on the economic front that will cause damage and hurt many.



