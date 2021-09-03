Don't expect a century every day, says govt on 10 million-plus jabs

India may not be able to cross the 10-million mark for daily vaccinations every single day but states are expected to maintain the momentum to administer higher average doses, the Union said on Thursday. In the last seven days, India vaccinated more than 10 million twice, raising hopes for inoculating all (in the eligible group) by the end of this year.

“You do not expect a good cricketer to hit a century in every match. But you do expect a consistency in their performance that they will perform above a certain minimum level. This is our expectation from states as well,” said Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary.

Bhushan said that every month the production of vaccines has increased and the supply of vaccines to states too has gone up. “States have exhibited their capacity and ability to do the vaccinations,” he added.

Average doses given in August touched almost 6 million per day compared to 4.3 million in July and about 4 million in June.

India achieved a new single-day vaccination milestone on Tuesday with almost 13 million doses administered.

Bhushan also said India would think about the right time to give vaccines to other countries. “Every country works with the objective of protecting its population, society and economy. Covid response is also driven by the same principles,” Bhushan said.

According to the health ministry, 54 per cent of the adult population in India has received the first dose while 16 per cent is fully vaccinated.

On the issue of booster dose, the government has said that the matter is a subject of scientific study and a decision has not yet been taken on whether such a dose is required.

Urging people to get the jabs and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially during the festive season, the government said mass gatherings should be discouraged. But if attending, full vaccination should be a prerequisite.

Slight rise in daily cases



With India recording more than 47,000 daily cases on Wednesday, the highest increase in two months, the government has sounded caution ahead of the festive season. has asked people to avoid mass gathering and ensure they take their second dose of vaccination for better protection against the virus.

Sixty-nine per cent of the total cases reported in last week were from Kerala. It is also the only state with more than 230,000 active cases. Kerala is followed by states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh which have much lower active cases ranging between 10,000 and 60,000.

Even though the weekly positivity rate in the country has been less than 3 per cent for the last nine week, 39 districts in India are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity. Another 38 districts are reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent.