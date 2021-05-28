GST: Centre to borrow Rs 1.58 trn in FY22 to compensate states, says FM

A slew of pandemic-related decisions were taken at the 43rd meeting, chaired by Finance Minister and comprising state finance ministers, on Friday.

"We had a very detailed discusion at the 43rd meeting," said while adding that Amphotericin-B, the drug used in treatment of black fungus, has been exempted from GST.

Council has decided to exempt export of relief items and is being extended till August 31, 2021.

"The Council has decided to exempt the import of relief items even if they are purchased if they are meant for donations to State governments. This exemption has been extended till August 31. So far, the IGST exemption was available only when you were importing free of cost," said FM.



Centre will borrow Rs 1.58 trillion in FY22 to compensate states for loss of revenue from GST, said FM.



"On GST compensation cess, same formula as last year to be adopted this year too. Rough estimate is that Centre will have to borrow Rs 1.58 trillion and pass it on to states," said Sitharaman.

She also announced an amnesty scheme for those who missed out on GST payment. Late fee reduced for past period and also rationalised for future for small tax payers, said FM.

"One of the biggest decisions today is reduction of compliance burden of small taxpayers and medium-sized taxpayers. Late fee, amnesty-related matters have also been decided upon. To provide relief to small taxpayers, an amnesty scheme has been recommended for reducing late fee payable in these cases. Taxpayers can now file their pending returns and avail the benefits of this amnesty scheme with reduced late fees. Late fees have also been rationalised. The rationalised late fee and the decision to reduce the maximum amount of late fee for small taxpayers will come into effect for future tax periods. This will provide a long term relief to small taxpayers," said Sitharaman.

The Council, which met for the first time in nearly eight months, held the meeting via video conferencing. While referring to the suggestions of the fitment committee put before the Council, Sitharaman announced a group of ministers to submit a report within ten days, before 8 June, so that if there are any further reductions that need to be done.

felt that this is not the appropriate time for correction in Inversion duty, so this remains where it is, added Sitharaman.

"As always, the duties and responsibilities of the GST Council secretariat are to draw the attention of the Council to the inversion in duty structures that results not in revenues being generated, but refunds being given," said Sitharaman.

Earlier this week, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, in a letter to Sitharaman, said that many goods, including protective garments, digital thermometers, laboratory sanitisers/disinfectants and paper bed sheets, which are needed to fight the Covid pandemic attract a basic customs duty of 20 per cent and a (GST) of up to 18 per cent.

On top of that, a 10 per cent social welfare surcharge is levied on such items. As IGST is charged on taxable value, which includes import duties, the effective burden exceeds by another 2-3 per cent, Badal said.

Earlier this month, Sitharaman virtually ruled out exempting Covid vaccines, medicines and oxygen concentrators from GST, saying such an exemption will make the lifesaving items costlier for consumers as manufacturers will not be able to offset the taxes paid on inputs.

Currently, domestic supplies and commercial imports of vaccines attract a 5 per cent GST while Covid drugs and oxygen concentrators attract a 12 per cent levy.