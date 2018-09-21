DU fake degree row: ABVP's Ankiv Baisoya says he studied several subjects

Who: Ankiv Baisoya, 23, kept fidgeting with his hands as the mic was brought closer to his mouth. “Can you recall a few subjects you had studied during your undergraduate course?” the reporter from the news channel Aaj Tak had rephrased the question several times to make a point. Baisoya shifted his weight from one leg to the other and repeated his answer, “Several subjects including English, skill-based subjects and core theory.” It only got worse from there.

He was then asked to name his head of department or any other teachers that he liked. Baisoya, who ...