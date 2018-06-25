DU second cut-off: LSR, SRCC close admissions, and other updates for you

Many prominent colleges, including the Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Hindu, did not announce their second cut-off for several courses on Sunday as their seats were filled after the announcement of the first cut-off on June 19.

However, on a brighter note, the second cut-off lists announced on Sunday also saw the bar marginally lowered for some courses, including prime ones such as Economics (Honours) at

Here's all that aspiring college students need to know:

The new, reduced cut-offs for prime courses at top colleges:

1) marginally trimmed its cut-off by 0.25 percentage point to 98.25 per cent for Economics (Honours).

2) had announced a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for the BA programme in the first list, which came down to 97.75 per cent in the second.

3) SRCC's cut-off for B.Com (Honours) was 97.75 per cent in the first list, while in the second, it is 97.37 per cent.

4) For its journalism course, the highest cut-off, set by the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce at 98.50 per cent, was dropped to 97.25 per cent in the second cut-off list.

Colleges and courses that have no second cut-off:

1) has closed admissions for BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Psychology, BA (Hons) Sociology and B.Com (Hons).

2) In Kirori Mal College, admissions have been closed for BA (Hons) Urdu, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, and B.Sc. (Physical Sciences) with computer science optional for general category candidates.

3) has closed admissions for SC candidates for its B.A. (Honours) Economics.

4) and have also closed admissions for general category candidates in BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA programme.

5) has closed admissions for general category candidates in BA (Hons) Geography, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Philosophy.

6) has closed admissions for general candidates in BA (Hons) Hindi, BA programme, and B.Com.

The university threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.

The university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists. The first cut-offs were announced on June 19.

The total number of male applicants are 144,248, women applicants are 134,297 and other applicants are 29.

According to an official from the university, 278,544 aspirants have made payments.

Last year, around 220,000 candidates had made payments.