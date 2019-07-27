E-cigarettes on verge of being banned: Is end of choice the start of safe?

Presented with a choice they had to make, most people would choose the lesser of two evils. Alternatively, they can view the lesser of two evils as being evil still and therefore do everything possible to avoid both.

These contrary choices seem to define the stances taken by the principal stakeholders who are party to the government’s plan to impose a nationwide ban on e-cigarettes. Earlier this month, the health ministry proposed to crack down on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), which include e-cigarettes, and list them as drugs under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act to ...