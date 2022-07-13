Earth to witness biggest supermoon of the year today: Check details

-
Earth will witness the biggest supermoon of the year on Wednesday. Moon will be at the closest distance to Earth in 2022 on July 13.
The supermoon be visible for the next three days and people across the world would be able to see till Friday morning, according to Nasa.
The supermoon phenomenon happens on a full moon night when Moon is at its closest approach to the Earth or when a full moon is within 90 per cent of the perigee. This phenomenon makes moon appear bigger and brighter than usual.
The moon will be 357,264 kilometres away from the Earth on Wednesday. The supermoon will be visible at 12.08 am IST on the night of July 13.
This year, Earth will see four full supermoon in total. After July 13, the Earth will witness next Supremoon on August 12, Nasa has said.
Earth last had witnessed supermoon this year on June 14. The June 14 phenomenon, which was also called ‘Strawberry Moon’, marked the last full moon of Spring and the first full moon of summer.
The July supermoon is also being called Buck supermoon because new antlers of the buck or male deer grow out of their foreheads during this time. The July 13 phenomenon is also being called Thunder moon due to occurrence of frequent thunderstorms during this time of the year.
The Buck supermoon is happening at the same time when the Sun is farthest from Earth.
