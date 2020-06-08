Earthquake in Delhi: Another quake in Delhi, Gurgaon of 2.1 magnitude

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit Delhi today, according to the Centre for Seismology. The earthquake was epicentred around 13 km of the neighbouring Gurgaon and had a depth of 18 km, the agency said.

This comes five days after a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred near Noida in the capital region (NCR).

The epicentre of the quake was 19 km southeast of Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, the Center for Seismology had said.

The earthquake occurred at 10.42 pm at a depth of 4 km.

Prior to that two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 2.9 had occurred in Rohtak in Haryana on May 29.

