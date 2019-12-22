Economy 'virtually destroyed', CAA is to divert attention: Akhilesh Yadav

-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday, alleging that the new citizenship law has been brought in to "divert the attention" from the "virtually destroyed" economy and rising unemployment.
Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said people were made to stand in line to withdraw cash during the demonetisation exercise and now they will have to stand in queue for their rights due to National Register of Citizens.
"The economy is in dire straits, has been virtually destroyed, unemployment is at an all-time high. To divert the attention from these issues, CAA was enacted," he told reporters.
