Egg prices jump on winter demand, high feed cost and exports to Malaysia

Topics
egg prices | Malaysia

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Egg prices in markets across the country had risen by over 34 per cent between October 1 and last week, before cooling down slightly. The spike was mainly due to strong winter demand, rise in feed costs and sudden spurt in exports to Malaysia, traders and market sources said.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 19:55 IST

