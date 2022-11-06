Environment minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurates India Pavilion at COP27

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, inaugurated India Pavilion at the 27th Session of Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday.

"India believes that climate action starts from the grassroots, individual level and hence designed the India Pavilion with the theme of LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment," Yadav said while Inaugurating the pavilion.

The minister also felicitated the COP Young Scholars from India who worked towards Positive solutions.

“I am confident that, throughout the duration of COP, India Pavilion will continue to remind the delegates that simple lifestyle and individual practices that are sustainable in nature can help protect Mother Earth,” Yadav said.

India also pushed forward the idea of climate finance, introduction of new technologies, and new collaborations to facilitate technology transfers.

The Pavilion has been designed to send out the message of LiFE through various audio-visuals, Logo, 3D models, set up, décor and side events.

The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi gave the mantra of LiFE to the world in 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow and this movement has since been widely supported by world leaders.

India has spearheaded Mission LiFE as a global mass movement that harnesses the power of individual and collective action across the world to address the climate crisis.

It aims to resurrect the delicate balance between man and nature by encouraging a shift from mindless and wasteful consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation to protect and preserve the environment.