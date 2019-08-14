Ex IAS officer Shah Faesal sent back to J-K from Delhi, detained under PSA

JUST IN
Hindu faith says Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya: Ram Lalla Virajman tell SC
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal
Former Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal | Photo: @shahfaesal

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Wednesday was sent back to Kashmir from the Delhi airport and detained in Srinagar under the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said.

Faesal, who was bound for Istanbul, was detained at the airport on Wednesday morning, they said.

The former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir had floated a political outfit after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

After being detained at the Delhi airport, he was again detained under the PSA on his arrival in Srinagar, officials said.

Post the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, provided under Article 370, Faesal had said Kashmir is experiencing an "unprecedented" lockdown and its eight million population "incarcerated" like never before.

He is the president of the J&K Peoples Movement party.

First Published: Wed, August 14 2019. 15:32 IST

