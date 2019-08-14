Ex IAS officer Shah Faesal sent back to J-K from Delhi, detained under PSA

-
ALSO READ
We have lost our identity, say many Kashmiris after Article 370 scrapped
Govt scraps Article 370, proposes to split J&K into two Union Territories
Letter to BS: Economic benefits stand out amid euphoria over Article 370
Letter to BS: Maintaining peace in Kashmir will be a formidable challenge
Letter to BS: Good luck, PM Modi; revoking Article 370 is your great gamble
-
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Wednesday was sent back to Kashmir from the Delhi airport and detained in Srinagar under the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said.
Faesal, who was bound for Istanbul, was detained at the airport on Wednesday morning, they said.
The former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir had floated a political outfit after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
After being detained at the Delhi airport, he was again detained under the PSA on his arrival in Srinagar, officials said.
Post the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, provided under Article 370, Faesal had said Kashmir is experiencing an "unprecedented" lockdown and its eight million population "incarcerated" like never before.
He is the president of the J&K Peoples Movement party.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU