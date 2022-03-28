Explained: How pandemic took a toll on non-Covid patients in India

Shanni Vikram, a resident of Noida, was suffering from a suspected case of hypertension in 2021. Unfortunately, he had to give up on even a routine check-up as a malevolent second wave of the pandemic swept across India and deferred the treatment of patients other than those stricken by Covid-19.

The fact that his wife was expecting added to his fears of stepping out to consult a doctor in the face of a rampaging virus. Nearly one year, two lockdowns and countless attempts later, the 37-year-old finally visited his doctor this month. There are millions like Vikram, who had to ...