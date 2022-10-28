Explained: Why Gilgit-Baltistan crucial for India? What is its history?

Union on Thursday said that India's northward journey of development will be complete after reaching and Baltistan, which are parts of Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Singh was referring to a 1994 resolution, passed in the Parliament on getting back the territories.

Singh was addressing the Shaurya Diwas function in Srinagar to mark the anniversary of India's first military victory after Independence. In his address, Singh also mentioned how is still committing atrocities against people in occupied Kashmir and that the neighbouring country will have to bear its consequences as well.

Let's know what the issue is and how does it affect India:

What and where is

Gilgit-Baltistan, often referred as G-B, is the northernmost territory, administered by since 1947. It provides the nation with the only territorial frontier and a land route with China, where it meets the Xinjiang Autonomous region. region makes up to 86 per cent of PoK.

Gilgit-Baltistan history

Formerly known as Northern Areas, Gilgit-Baltistan was part of the former princely state of that acceded to India in full post-Independence. It was ruled by the British, who took the region on lease in 1935 from Hari Singh, the Hindu-ruler of the state.

On October 22, 1947, tribal militias backed by Pakistan poured into the valley and marched towards Srinagar, in accordance with Operation Gulmarg. Hari Singh, the Hindu-ruler of the princely state then sought assistance from India and signed the Instrument of Accession, making a part of India, following which the landed in the valley to push back the Pakistani invaders.

In Gilgit, meanwhile, a rebellion broke out against Hari Singh. On November 1, a local political outfit called Revolutionary Council of Gilgit-Baltistan proclaimed the independent state. In just a span of two weeks, the group announced its accession with Pakistan.

After the British returned to Hari Singh in 1947, the ruler sent his representative Brigadier Ghansar Singh, as Governor. However, Scouts, who were led by British Major William Alexander Brown rebelled. The officer illegally offered the region to Pakistan, who occupied it on November 4, 1947.

In 1949, Pakistan entered into an agreement with the 'provisional government' of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), to take over its affairs. Under that agreement, the AJK government also ceded the Gilgit-Baltistan administration to Pakistan.

What do the people of G-B want?

While the residents of the region expressed a desire to join Pakistan after gaining Independence, the neighbouring country did not merge the region, citing its territorial link to . The people of G-B have been demanding merger for years, so that they could enjoy the same Constitutional rights that Pakistanis have.

What is the current status of Gilgit-Baltistan?

In 2009, Pakistan passed the Gilgit-Baltistan (Empowerment and Self-Governance) Order, and granted the region a Legislative Assembly and a chief minister. A governor would also be appointed by the president, however, until then, the region was to be called Northern Areas and to be ruled by the executive.

In 2018, then-Pakistan Muslim League (N) government passed an order which would limit the powers of the Assembly. It was done so that the government would have a greater control of the region and resources for the infrastructure projects, which were being planned under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to a report published in The Indian Express.

The order was repealed a year later and in 2019, the Imran Khan-led government was directed to bring governance reforms in the region. The reforms were not introduced by the Imran Khan government and in 2020, the leader promised to provide provisional provincial status to the region, which was also not achieved.

Gilgit-Baltistan's significance for India

India has always maintained its stance that entire former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to India. The government has also objected to the plan of making G-B a Pakistan province. The strategic importance of Gilgit-Baltistan only strengthened after .