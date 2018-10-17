JUST IN
PNB scam: ED seizes over Rs 2.18-bn assets of absconding Choksi, others
Facing #MeToo allegations, M J Akbar resigns as MoS external affairs

Akbar has denied the allegations and on Monday filed a private criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MJ Akbar
MoS external affairs MJ Akbar resigned on Wednesday. File photo

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar stepped down Wednesday following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.

In a brief statement, Akbar said he had decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.

"I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation...," Akbar said.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.

Over the last fortnight, about 20 women have come forward to narrate their experiences of alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Akbar.
