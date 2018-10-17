Facing #MeToo allegations, M J Akbar resigns as MoS external affairs

-
ALSO READ
Allegations of sexual harassment are lies; will take legal action: MJ Akbar
Back at home amid #MeToo charges, M J Akbar says will issue statement later
M J Akbar gave his stand on sexual charges, going for a legal action: Nadda
One can put anything online, charges against Akbar must be checked: Shah
An untenable position
-
Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar stepped down Wednesday following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.
In a brief statement, Akbar said he had decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.
"I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation...," Akbar said.
He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.
Over the last fortnight, about 20 women have come forward to narrate their experiences of alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Akbar.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU