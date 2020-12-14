Farmer leaders to observe 9-hour hunger strike today over new farm laws

The heads of all farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws for over two weeks now will observe a one-day on Monday, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said on Sunday.

The between 8 am to 5 pm on Monday is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation from December 14. Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, where the farmers have been camping in agitation, Chaduni said the leaders will observe the at their respective places.

“Also dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual,” he said.

“There are groups that are ending protest and saying they are in favour of laws passed by the government. We want to clarify that they are not associated with us. They have been hand-in-gloves with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is hatching a conspiracy to derail the ongoing protest,” said Chaduni.

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said “government agencies have been stopping farmers from reaching Delhi, but the protest will continue till their demands are met.” “Our stand is clear, we want the three farm laws repealed. All farmer unions participating in this movement are together.”



Sandeep Gidde, another farmer leader, announced at the press conference that the proposed indefinite hunger strike by farmers from December 19 has been cancelled and it will be a day-long strike on Monday instead.

Union Narendra Singh Tomar accused Opposition parties of running a propaganda against the new farm laws and asserted that these legislations “may cause difficulty for some in the short term” but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday stated that stern action would be taken against nation breakers “Tukde Tukde Gang” trying to take advantage of farmers movement against the new farm laws.

Punjab DIG (Prisons) quits in support of farmers



Punjab Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar on Sunday said he has resigned from the service in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Jakhar said he tendered his resignation to the state government on Saturday.