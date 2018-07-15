Farmers' agitation to hit milk supply to Maharashtra cities from Monday

Milk supply in major cities in Maharashtra may get disrupted indefinitely from Monday due to farmers' agitation over continuous fall in its prices following oversupply.

Farmers' bodies led by the headed by the Member of Parliament (MP) has appealed to all farmer leaders to stop milk supply to major cities including and from July 16 demanding Rs 5 per litre to be transferred to farmers' account directly. Members of this Sanghatana have, thus, decided to halt all milk carrying vans headed for and at Nashik. All such vans heading for other cities either from farmlands or dairy Companies-owned collection centres would be stopped outside their respective cities across Maharashtra.

Concerned over the nature of milk as an essential commodity, local administrative offices have warned the Sanghatana leaders not to take law and order in their hands. "The would be responsible for any damage or loss of public or private properties in case they try to vandalise milk vans or any other act of forced actions," said the letters written by administrative offices in the vicinity to the various local representatives of Sanghatana.



Interestingly, other farmer bodies have not yet clarified about their support to the Sanghatana. But, a number of large dairy companies have evinced their interest to join the cause of farmers. Informed sources said that "Gokul" brand manufacturer - and - Parag Milk Foods, have hinted at supporting the protest. A number of other cooperative and private may also join the stir tomorrow.

To divide farmers, however, rumours were spread that some private and cooperative dairies have raised cow milk prices for farmers by Rs 3 a litre.

"We had taken a march of farmers to from early this year. Despite the government's assurance nothing worked in farmers' favour in Maharashtra. Farmers' suicides continue due to the low prices of their produce. While the Swaminathan committee report gives a relief to all farmers across the country, the government doesn't want to implement these recommendations. Since the decision about this protest was taken well in advance which the government was also informed about, no relief major has been announced yet. Hence we don't have any option but to come on the street," said Yogesh Pande, Spokesperson,

Shetti has visited almost all major milk producing centres across Maharashtra since this protest was announced nearly two months ago to gather their support. Cities and towns like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Islampur and Solapur are expected to be impacted in a big way.

Fortunately, farmers are not going to pour thousands of litres of milk on roads, unlike past protests. But, they are planning to stop supply to bulk and retail consumers including organised dairies and chilling centres.

Hovering between Rs 19 - 23 a litre (farmers' actual realisation) across Maharashtra, the cost of cow milk production is estimated at Rs 30 a litre. Hence, milk farmers have been demanding Rs 30 litre as minimum selling price to be fixed by the government as done in the case of sugar by the Centre recently. Being seasonal in nature, cow milk prices sometimes go up to Rs 26-27 a litre also during lean supply season of the year i.e. summer months.

According to an estimate, the direct transfer would cost the Maharashtra government Rs 4 billion annually.

Until recently, Shetti was a part of the NDA government at the Centre.