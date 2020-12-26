Farmers' protest LIVE: Unions to take a call on govt offer of talks

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

FARMERS PROTEST
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Farmers' Protest LIVE updates: As the agitation enters Day 31, the farmer unions are likely to meet today and take a decision on resumption of talks with government.

PM Narendra Modi interacted with farmers from six states on Friday and released benefits under PM-Kisan scheme virtually. Modi said that the Central government is ready for discussions with those opposing farm laws at any time, but the talks should be based on facts and logic.


Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajnath Singh urged the farmer groups to to let the three Central farm laws be tested for a year or two and assured that the government will make the required amendments if the laws don't benefit them.

First Published: Sat, December 26 2020. 06:45 IST

