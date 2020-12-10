Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers to intensify agitation, block Delhi borders

-
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 14: Farmer leaders have rejected a government offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a "written assurance" on continuing the MSP system, saying there was nothing new in it, and vowed to intensify their agitation by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14.
The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the agitating faremer unions slated for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue.
The Opposition, which has been supporting the farmers' stir and had backed Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh', approached President Ram Nath Kovind seeking repeal of the farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital for the last 13 days.
The agitating farmers have urged the Union government to convene a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws.
