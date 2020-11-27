JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Farmers' protest LIVE: Delhi Metro suspended from neighbouring cities

Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to the national capital will remain suspended today in view of the farmers' protest.

Topics
Farmer protest | Delhi Metro | Punjab farmers

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

FARMER PROTEST
Farmers in large numbers gather near Karnal's Karna Lake area, to proceed to Delhi to protest against farm laws. Photo: ANI
As thousands of Punjab farmers moved closer to the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wires for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent protesters from entering the city. The police said they would not allow farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws to enter Delhi if they reach the borders of the national capital.

By late evening, a large number of protesters from Punjab and Haryana had reached close to the national capital, prompting the Delhi Police to close traffic movement at the Singhu Border.

Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to the national capital will remain suspended today in view of the ''Delhi chalo'' protest march by farmers from Punjab against the farm laws.

Stay tuned for farmers' 'Delhi chalo' protest LIVE updates

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh