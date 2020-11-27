- Protesting farmers stationed near Panipat, will leave for Delhi today
- Heavy rains lash Chittoor district after Cyclone Nivar makes landfall
- Delhi Police releases pictures of 20 accused in NE Delhi violence case
- Cyclone Nivar: LG Kiran Bedi thanks Centre for support to Puducherry
- Israel, India partners in quest for future with low carbon: Netanyahu
- Delhi riots case: Police likely to release photographs of 20 accused
- 'We remember': Ratan Tata pens heartfelt tribute on 26/11 anniversary
- Amazon's Jeff Bezos called upon to save thousands of stranded seafarers
- Don't air Congress' internal issues on public platforms, says Punjab CM
- Suspension of scheduled international flights extended till 31 December
Farmers' protest LIVE: Delhi Metro suspended from neighbouring cities
Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to the national capital will remain suspended today in view of the farmers' protest.
Farmer protest | Delhi Metro | Punjab farmers
Farmers in large numbers gather near Karnal's Karna Lake area, to proceed to Delhi to protest against farm laws. Photo: ANI
As thousands of Punjab farmers moved closer to the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wires for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent protesters from entering the city. The police said they would not allow farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws to enter Delhi if they reach the borders of the national capital.
By late evening, a large number of protesters from Punjab and Haryana had reached close to the national capital, prompting the Delhi Police to close traffic movement at the Singhu Border.
Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to the national capital will remain suspended today in view of the ''Delhi chalo'' protest march by farmers from Punjab against the farm laws.
