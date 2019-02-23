First corridor of Nagpur metro likely to be completed by end of February

The first corridor of the is likely to be completed by the end of this month, according to top officials in the project. Already earning revenues, the metro project is expected to break even by mid-2020, when the entire 38-km stretch is operational.

“The project (first corridor) will be ready for commissioning by the end of this month. The inauguration date will then be decided in a couple of week,” said Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

The project is being developed in two corridors; the first corridor is 19-km long. The total cost for entire 38km is pegged at Rs 8,600 crore. Of this more than Rs 5,000 crore has been spent already, said Dixit.

He added, “The project will be profitable once the number of riders reaches 200,000. The entire stretch will be operational by mid-2020.”

Even before being commissioned, the project is bringing in money.

“The project has already earned almost Rs 140 crore through project development initiatives. This includes additional surcharge on stamp duty levied by the state government and earnings through the Transit Oriented Development Policy,” said the MMRC in its statement.

Approval for the second metro-line has also likely soon.

“The state Cabinet approved the Rs 11,216-crore Phase II of the project. It has now gone to the Centre for approval,” the statement added.

The second phase of the metro will be 48.3-km long, covering rural parts of Nagpur as well.